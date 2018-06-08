One of the best in the business in and off the field. A truly great man, teammate and friend. We’ll be with you every step of the way brother.@Drehal29 https://t.co/j78RjqDtbB — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 8, 2018

Houston Texans safety Andre Hal has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.Hal received a preliminary diagnosis from team physician Dr. James Muntz at Houston Methodist Hospital. Hal and the Texans medical team have sought further consultation with physicians at MD Anderson Cancer Center where he continues to undergo testing and evaluation and is discussing his treatment options.While Hal and his family have requested privacy at this time, he stated, "My faith in God and the support from my family, friends, teammates and coaches will see me through this difficult time. I will not let this diagnosis stop me from fulfilling my dreams and I do not want anyone to feel sorry for me. I know how to beat this and I will beat it."Teammate JJ Watt pledged his support in a tweet Friday afternoon. "We'll be with you every step of the way brother.""The news of Andre Hal's diagnosis weighs heavy on the hearts of everyone in the Houston Texans family," said Texans coach Bill O'Brien in a statement. "Andre epitomizes what it means to be a Houston Texan through his leadership, community involvement and team-first attitude. We are confident that Andre's resiliency and infectious positivity, along with treatment and care from the best medical community in the world, will guide him through his recovery. The entire Texans organization is behind Andre and his family during this difficult time and we look forward to his eventual return to the team."The McNair family added their well wishes. "We are saddened to learn of Andre's diagnosis. Andre is tough and faithful and we believe he is prepared to win this fight. The McNair family as well as the entire Texans organization will continue to be there for him, love and support him, and pray for his recovery."'Hal was selected in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Texans. Through four seasons with the team, Hal has recorded 176 career combined tackles, 124 total tackles and nine interceptions.