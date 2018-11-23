HOUSTON TEXANS

Social media reacts to Houston Texans owner Bob McNair's death

EMBED </>More Videos

Remembering Bob McNair. (KTRK)

Many took to social media to pay their respects to Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, who died Friday.

McNair, 80, was awarded an NFL team in 1999, which eventually became the league's 32nd franchise.

The Tampa, Florida native was a businessman, sportsman and philanthropist in Houston who returned professional football to the city in 2002.

"Texans owner Bob McNair passes away. Texas has lost one of its legendary giants. We are better for all he has done to advance our state," Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Texanscelebrity deathssocial mediatwitterinstagramfacebooku.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
Bob McNair, Houston Texans owner, dies at 81
Bob McNair, owner of Houston Texans, passes away at 80
Marcus Mariota likely to start at QB vs. Texans, Titans' Mike Vrabel says
Texans take on Titans with 8th straight win in sights
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
Bob McNair, Houston Texans owner, dies at 81
Bob McNair, owner of Houston Texans, passes away at 80
Largest cricket complex in America coming to Houston
UH lets rivalry game with Memphis slip away after injuries
More Sports
Top Stories
Bob McNair, owner of Houston Texans, passes away at 80
Freight train wipes out trailer in West University area
Man lured into motel by women robbed by men with nun masks
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
Border mayor declares 'humanitarian crisis' over migrants
Woman unleashes racist rant at restaurant
What Starbucks holiday cups have looked like for the past 22 years
Warriors star Steph Curry involved in multi-vehicle crash
Show More
16-year-old driver charged after deadly carjacking crash
Hero nurse who evacuated patients during Camp Fire gets new truck
Packers star Aaron Rodgers donating $1M to Camp Fire relief
UH lets rivalry game with Memphis slip away after injuries
Katy ISD 5-year-old places first in chess championship
More News