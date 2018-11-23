McNair, 80, was awarded an NFL team in 1999, which eventually became the league's 32nd franchise.
The Tampa, Florida native was a businessman, sportsman and philanthropist in Houston who returned professional football to the city in 2002.
"Texans owner Bob McNair passes away. Texas has lost one of its legendary giants. We are better for all he has done to advance our state," Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted.
.@HoustonTexans owner Bob McNair has passed away at age 81: https://t.co/dmVI9XAgAa pic.twitter.com/seooUaeUzL— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2018
Rest In peace Robert C. “Bob” McNair, businessman and philanthropist who brought an @NFL franchise to Houston and whose legacy will include the thrills the @HoustonTexans give us every season.— Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) November 24, 2018
Rest In Peace Mr. McNair. Thank you for giving myself and so many others an opportunity here in Houston. My thoughts are with Janice, Cal and the entire McNair family.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 24, 2018
Thank you, Mr. McNair. pic.twitter.com/LqoVqsj1Lz— TORO 🐃 (@TexansTORO1) November 24, 2018
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Bob McNair. We will never forget how gracious he was to us as we transitioned into ownership of the Bills. On behalf of the Bills we extend our deepest condolences to the McNair family, the Houston Texans and their fans.— Kim Pegula (@KimPegula) November 24, 2018
My prayers are with the McNair family right now! Thank you for the opportunity to represent your team.— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 24, 2018
Sad to hear this news. pic.twitter.com/z3kah0FQsg— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) November 24, 2018
Statement by former President @GeorgeHWBush on the very sad news that his dear friend Bob McNair of the @HoustonTexans passed today. pic.twitter.com/kFm5aya18J— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) November 24, 2018
This man changed the lives of so many people in this great city and around the country. Thank you for giving me an opportunity to fulfill my dreams and drafting me to play for this distinguished organization. Thank you Mr. McNair. Rest In Peace and God be with the McNair family. https://t.co/nKseQW61KI— Christian Covington (@thetangibleC4) November 24, 2018
May my prayers be with the Mcnair family. I will forever be grateful to Mr. Bob Mcnair for giving me a chance to live my life long dream. A true legend— Dj Reader (@Djread98) November 24, 2018
Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the passing of Mr. McNair https://t.co/8KE0FhLa8N— NFL345 (@NFL345) November 24, 2018
Rest In Peace Bob McNair, you will be missed. God Bless. https://t.co/A5tnmhb4kf— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 24, 2018