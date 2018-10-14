SPORTS

Texans and Astros fans party together at NRG Stadium tailgate

Big sports day in Houston, Texans and Astros fans tailgating

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
It's a Sunday morning at NRG Stadium. We're just a few hours away from another home game, and fans are super excited!

They want to see the Texans win another game, and they're not just pumped for this game.

They're looking forward to watching the Astros tonight as well.

"Huge Astros fans," says Mike Wilson. "I have my Astros clothes in the truck so we can go from this game to the next one and watch that one too."

Texans fans are upping their tailgating game and adding some Astros love.

