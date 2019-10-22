Sports

Jose Altuve's daughter to turn 3 in midst of Astros' World Series run

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some of the sweetest moments from the Houston Astros' postseason so far have been courtesy of the players with their families, especially Jose Altuve and his daughter Melanie.

His daughter is often spotted running into her daddy's arms, with one of the most recent heartwarming occasions coming after the team advanced to the American League Championship Series, and then to the 2019 World Series.

But the Altuve family will soon have another reason to celebrate. Melanie is set to turn three next week.

Partying for Melanie's birthday while in the midst of a World Series whirlwind is probably starting to feel par for the course for the second baseman and his family.

Melanie turned one just as the team secured the trophy for the first time in 2017.



For her second birthday, she stole our hearts with an adorable birthday photo shoot.

Last year, Altuve's wife, Giannina Altuve, took to Instagram to share a collection of cute photos shot by Betty of Bettyabsh Photography. Melanie posed with balloon and flower bouquets along with a stunning backdrop of the Houston skyline to celebrate her two years of life.

Now, more World Series hardware could be in the toddler's future, and we have to say, that'd be some birthday gift!



RELATED: Jose Altuve's wife shares adorable comparison photos of their daughter

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astrosbirthdayphotostoddler
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas grand jury declines to indict monsignor in consent case
Astros' 2019 World Series team a mix of vets and first-timers
2019 vs. 2017: How Astros World Series teams stack up
Young cancer fighter to meet Jose Altuve before World Series game
Prepare for road closures ahead of Game 1 of World Series
Astros T-shirt showing full World Series roster out now
Astros players known to give back on and off the field
Show More
How you can cash in on the World Series in Houston
Woman saved by fiance now has to plan funeral instead of wedding
Armed robbers get away seconds before deputy arrived
Home sweet home: How Astros spent their days off in Houston
Championship weather is in the forecast for Game 1 of the World Series
More TOP STORIES News