Warriors star Stephen Curry unveils new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old Napa girl

A special version of Warriors star Stephen Curry's signature Under Armour sneakers are now on sale in celebration of International Women's Day.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A special version of Warriors star Stephen Curry's signature Under Armour sneakers are now on sale, thanks to a 9-year-old Napa girl.

Back in November, Riley Morrison wrote Curry a letter asking why his sneakers weren't offered in the girls' section of the company's website. Curry promised he'd do something about it.

He and Riley met in Oakland on Thursday. He unveiled the "Curry 6 United We Win Colorway" in celebration of International Women's Day.

Stephen Curry and Riley Morrison pose for a photograph on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

"It's a really special experience. I've never imagined that this would happen, really happy I wrote that letter and I'm really happy he wrote back to me," Riley said.

Riley helped design the shoe's sockliners with inspirational messages like "Be Fearless" and "Rock the Currys."

Proceeds from the shoe sales will fund an annual scholarship for female Bay Area students.

