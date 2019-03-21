Vype

State champs North Shore dominate Nike 'The Opening' event

State champs North Shore dominate Nike 'The Opening' event

By VYPE
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Less than two months removed from winning the Class 6A Division I State Championship, North Shore players are back on the gridiron continuing to put on a show.

The stage this time was the Nike "The Opening" Regionals on Sunday at Katy ISD's Legacy Stadium, with slots at "The Opening" Finals up for grabs.

After a day of drills, three of the eight MVP awards for the regional camp went to the boys from the East side.

Get insight on The Opening through our partners at VYPE.
Related topics:
sportshoustonvypehigh school sportshigh school football
