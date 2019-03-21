State champs North Shore dominate Nike 'The Opening' event

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Less than two months removed from winning the Class 6A Division I State Championship, North Shore players are back on the gridiron continuing to put on a show.The stage this time was the Nike "The Opening" Regionals on Sunday at Katy ISD's Legacy Stadium, with slots at "The Opening" Finals up for grabs.After a day of drills, three of the eight MVP awards for the regional camp went to the boys from the East side.