Stafford track team has sights set on state title run

Fresh off their 4A regional track championship, Stafford is setting their sights on a run at the state title.At Stafford, the expectation is to compete for a state championship every year. They have a young pipeline, like junior Ryan Martin.This weekend at state, Martin is competing in the 100, 200 and the 4x1 relay."Last year Ryan finished fifth in state as a sophomore," says sprint coach Chad Jones. "He did some really good stuff over the summer in training."Martin is having a dream season that he hopes he can build on."We had a lot of fun the whole season," said Martin. "If I could do it again, I would and I would do it better."