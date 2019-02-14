SPORTS

'Snowna Lisa': Man turns ice rink into masterpiece

Robert Greenfield posted a timelapse video of him using a shovel to create what he calls the "Snowna Lisa."

TORONTO, Canada --
One Toronto man turned his backyard ice rink into a masterpiece after fresh snow blanketed his home.

Robert Greenfield posted a time lapse video of him using a shovel to create what he calls the "Snowna Lisa."

The giant drawing is a recreation of Leonardo Da Vinci's famous "Mona Lisa," and his video shows how it's done in less than 40 seconds - however, there's some doubt that it took much more time and ton of skill to carve out this massive version of Da Vinci's timeless painting.
