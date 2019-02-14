'Snowna Lisa': Man turns ice rink into masterpiece

TORONTO, Canada --One Toronto man turned his backyard ice rink into a masterpiece after fresh snow blanketed his home.
Robert Greenfield posted a time lapse video of him using a shovel to create what he calls the "Snowna Lisa."
The giant drawing is a recreation of Leonardo Da Vinci's famous "Mona Lisa," and his video shows how it's done in less than 40 seconds - however, there's some doubt that it took much more time and ton of skill to carve out this massive version of Da Vinci's timeless painting.
Watch the video above to see Robert Greenfield recreate a classic masterpiece in his backyard.