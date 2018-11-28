SPORTS

It's Simone Biles Day! Olympic gymnast presented with key to the city of Houston

Mayor declares Simone Biles Day in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is getting her own day and you can celebrate along with her because it's today!

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner declared Nov. 27 Simone Biles Day.

He presented Biles with a declaration and a key to the city.

Mayor Turner jokes with Simone Biles about key to the city



Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in history.

Earlier this month, she won four gold medals at the World Championships in Qatar, becoming the first American to win a medal in every event at Worlds.

RELATED: Simone Biles brings home the gold
Simone Biles talks to ABC13's Pooja Lodhia about life on and off the mat

