Simone Biles brings home the gold

Simone Biles talks to ABC13's Pooja Lodhia about life on and off the mat

Houston's very own Simone Biles is back in town after sweeping the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, and her latest victory is inspiring others, both for its athleticism and message of support for sexual assault survivors.

"I think there's a lot more attention on our sport," she explained. "Sometimes in a negative way, sometimes in a positive way."

Biles won the all-around title, then every individual event, in the competition. But her clothing choice is also making headlines. She competed in a teal leotard, wearing the color designated for survivors of sexual assault.

"I think it's very important for us to stand together because it's something that we all have gone through, so together we're stronger," she explained.

Biles and more than 150 other gymnasts have come forward over the past year, saying Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar sexually assaulted them.

Nassar was found guilty and will now likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

"I want people to be comfortable with enrolling their kids in our sport because I think it's a very unique sport," Biles said. "And I hope they find the passion and love that I have found."

As the most decorated U.S. gymnast of all time, Biles knows she has a platform.

"I try not to think about it," she said. "I just try to be myself on a daily basis and whatever gets thrown at me, I try to handle the best way that I can."
