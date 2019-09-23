SHE SAID YES: Astros fans get engaged in front of team mural

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros won the AL West on Sunday, and so did this couple who was in attendance.Jason Shoemake proposed to his girlfriend, Jenni Tucker, during the game.The proposal took place in front of the Astros mural, which features the World Series trophy.Jenni said she thought they were leaning in for a picture when Jason got down on one knee and popped the question.As you can tell in the video, Jenni said yes to Jason.RELATED:RELATED: