Sports

SHE SAID YES: Astros fans get engaged in front of team mural

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros won the AL West on Sunday, and so did this couple who was in attendance.

Jason Shoemake proposed to his girlfriend, Jenni Tucker, during the game.

The proposal took place in front of the Astros mural, which features the World Series trophy.

Jenni said she thought they were leaning in for a picture when Jason got down on one knee and popped the question.

As you can tell in the video, Jenni said yes to Jason.

RELATED: Springer 3 HRs, Verlander 20th win, Astros clinch AL West

RELATED: Houston sports: Texans and Astros show out on exciting Sunday afternoon
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston astrosmarriage
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston firefighter falls victim to thieves during Imelda
President Donald Trump arrives in Houston for 'Howdy, Modi' event
Springer 3 HRs, Verlander 20th win, Astros clinch AL West
Momma Watt shows supports for sons with Texans, Chargers t-shirt
Houston-area school closings and delays
Traffic nightmare continues on I-10 bridge over San Jacinto River
Texans and Astros show out on exciting Sunday afternoon
Show More
Fan in JJ Watt jersey rushes field during Texans-Chargers game
World leaders meet on Houston stage
Disney Plus preorder starts with 7-day free trial
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
Thousands gather at NRG Park to protest Modi-Trump rally
More TOP STORIES News