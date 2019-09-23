Houston sports: Texans and Astros show out on exciting Sunday afternoon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're a fan of Houston sports teams, Sunday was a pretty good day.The Astros started at 1:10 p.m. in Houston, and the Texans started at 3:23 p.m. in Los Angeles.For the Astros, a division title was on the line. There had been previous attempts to win the AL West this weekend, but the team fell just short the first two times.George Springer made sure the Astros won the division Sunday. He had three HR's in the first four innings of the game, and other Astros followed his lead.The Astros routed the Angels 13-5 for their third consecutive AL West title. They are now 102-54 on the season, and it is still vital for them to win games so they can have home-field advantage throughout the MLB Playoffs.While it is early in the season for the Texans, every game matters. Sitting at 1-1, teams who go 2-1 have better odds of making the playoffs rather than teams at 1-2.Going into Los Angeles against a Chargers team that also made the playoffs last season, this was a game that could give the Texans an idea of where the team stood.The Texans had a rough start, but completely took over in the second half, outscoring the 20-3 in the final 30 minutes.Deshaun Watson had a fantastic game, finishing with 351 passing yards and three TD's. J.J. Watt had two sacks and finally made that big impact Texans fans are accustomed to seeing.The Texans are now 2-1 on the season with that big win in Los Angeles.This Sunday was a good one in Houston, and hopefully both teams can continue winning at a high level.And in case you miss Rockets basketball, the NBA season begins in just 30 days.