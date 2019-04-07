FUTURE WORLD CHAMPS: Houston Methodist Hospital celebrates newest Astros fans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros have some new fans to cheer them on, and those fans are only a couple of days old!Houston Methodist Hospital shared adorable photos of newborns wearing onesies sporting the words "Future World Champ."One of the tiny fans even dressed up her onesie, adding a pink tutu for flair!Watch the video above for a moment that will truly make you say, "Awww" and root even harder for the 'Stros.