FUTURE WORLD CHAMPS: Houston Methodist Hospital celebrates newest Astros fans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros have some new fans to cheer them on, and those fans are only a couple of days old!
Houston Methodist Hospital shared adorable photos of newborns wearing onesies sporting the words "Future World Champ."
One of the tiny fans even dressed up her onesie, adding a pink tutu for flair!
Watch the video above for a moment that will truly make you say, "Awww" and root even harder for the 'Stros.
