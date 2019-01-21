NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) --Fans still upset over the outcome between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams have now started a petition for a rematch.
Over 500,000 fans have petitioned NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to rematch the NFC Championship game after a controversial no call led to the Rams punching their ticket to Super Bowl LIII.
With less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Saints faced third down from the Rams' 13-yard line. Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw to wide receiver Tommylee Lewis, who was then tackled by Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman.
While the foul was obvious to most, no flag was thrown by officials.
Now as the Rams prepare to take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, fans are hoping the NFL will consider the petition and announce a rematch.
If you would like to sign the petition, visit Change.org.