SPORTS

New Orleans Saints fans begin petition to rematch NFC Championship after blown call

EMBED </>More Videos

Over 500,000 people have signed a petition to rematch the Saints-Rams NFC Championship game after a blown call.

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) --
Fans still upset over the outcome between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams have now started a petition for a rematch.

Over 500,000 fans have petitioned NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to rematch the NFC Championship game after a controversial no call led to the Rams punching their ticket to Super Bowl LIII.

RELATED: Eye doctor offering free eye exam to NFL referees after Saints loss

With less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Saints faced third down from the Rams' 13-yard line. Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw to wide receiver Tommylee Lewis, who was then tackled by Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman.

While the foul was obvious to most, no flag was thrown by officials.

Now as the Rams prepare to take on the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, fans are hoping the NFL will consider the petition and announce a rematch.

If you would like to sign the petition, visit Change.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsNew Orleans Saintsnfl playoffslos angeles ramsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
James Harden reaches 30 points for 20th consecutive game
Houston Astros set to kick off 2019 Caravan tour
Rockets' Kenneth Faried draws technical after dunk on first basket
Rockets agree to deal Carmelo Anthony and cash to Chicago Bulls
More Sports
Top Stories
Mom watches son take final breaths after being shot
Teen robbery suspect wanted in murder of his own friend
Man gets locked inside 24 Hour Fitness after they closed
Phone thief allegedly uses LetGo app to lure victim
Katy leader wants to limit 'golden parachute' for superintendents
Houston Astros set to kick off 2019 Caravan tour
Mother's boyfriend wanted in death of 7-year-old boy
Research finds house plants protect from the flu
Show More
Pope Francis launches prayer app
Family mourns man killed in disabled vehicle wreck
Flames shooting from Chuy's restaurant roof: witness
Rockets to trade Carmelo Anthony to Chicago, sources say
How to help Houston's furloughed federal workers
More News