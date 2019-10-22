Saint Arnold makes World Series bet with DC beer house

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston's oldest craft brewery is making a big bet on the Houston Astros. Saint Arnold Brewing Company, the reigning CultureMap Tastemaker Awards Brewery of the Year, and Washington's DC Brau Brewing Company have made a wager on the outcome of the World Series.If/When the Astros win their second championship, Saint Arnold will receive cases of DC Brau's signature brews like Joint Resolution, Brau Pils, On the Wings of Armageddon, and "some cool stuff from the barrel room," Saint Arnold chief marketing officer Lennie Ambrose tells CultureMap.In the unlikely event of an Astros loss - the team is the biggest betting favorite since 2007 - DC Brau would receive some of Saint Arnold's finest brews, including Art Car IPA, Orange Show, Lawnmower, and a few treats from the brewery's barrel room.