SPORTS

Houston Rockets survive late scare to hold off Toronto Raptors

EMBED </>More Videos

Harden and company take down the Toronto Raptors, 121-119.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
James Harden extended his streak of scoring 30 points or more to 22 games, as the Houston Rockets survived a late collapse to fend off the Toronto Raptors, 121-119.

Houston came out of the gate firing on all cylinders against their elite Eastern Conference opponent, jumping out to a quick 33-20 first quarter lead.

But Houston's inability to play consistently for multiple games, or in Friday's case, multiple quarters, was on display once again.

While Toronto struggled to cut Houston's lead to single digits, the Raptors managed to score 41 points on 71 percent shooting in the second quarter, slowly chipping away at the Rockets lead.

In the second half, Houston continued to maintain control, cruising for 23 minutes of gameplay before disaster struck.

Armed with an 11-point lead and 74 seconds remaining, former San Antonio Spur Kawhi Leonard hit a long 3-pointer to give Toronto life.

Leonard continued his destruction with a steal on Harden, eventually leading to a Danny Green 3-pointer.

Rockets guard Eric Gordon turned the ball over by stepping out of bounds on the following possession, leading to a third-straight Raptors triple with 27 seconds left.

But Harden continued his quest for a second-straight MVP award, playing lockdown defense on Leonard during the final possession, as the Raptors forward air-balled the potential game-winner, leading to the 2-point victory.

Houston was led by Harden's 35 points and seven assists. He also extended his unassisted scoring streak to 298 straight points.

Meanwhile, Gordon added in 24 points and three steals for the Rockets. Kenneth Faried logged a double-double in just his second start with Houston, finishing with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook:


Chris Paul missing 17 games before scheduled return to Rockets lineup
EMBED More News Videos

David Nuno discusses the potential returns of Chris Paul and Eric Gordon, plus James Harden's play of late.

James Harden rides 22-game scoring milestone to NBA All-Star start
EMBED More News Videos

James Harden (rightfully) gets All-Star Game starting nod

James Harden scores career-best 61, Rockets edge Knicks 114-110
EMBED More News Videos

James Harden has record night with 61 points against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsToronto RaptorsNBAHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Westgate sets James Harden's over/under at highest-ever 42.5 points
Harden scores 35 in Rockets' 121-119 win over Raptors
5-on-5: Can James Harden possibly keep this up?
Astros inviting 22 non-roster players to spring training
More Sports
Top Stories
Hit-and-run driver accused of injuring deputies in custody
Federal workers react to end of government shutdown
Roger Stone's Pres. Nixon back tattoo goes viral
$1,000 reward offered for missing 'celebrity' pug in Texas
Break me off a piece of that Kit Kat Drumstick!
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen government, border wall fight unresolved
Woman punched and robbed by crooks in front of her kids
Whole Foods recalls food items containing baby spinach
Show More
Cuddling with pet hedgehogs can make you sick: CDC
Officials propose to charge for driving on iconic road
Sperm bank setup to save endangered penguins
New research links thinness to 'skinny genes'
11-year-old girl disappears from her Houston home
More News