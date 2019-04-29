Rockets' Paul fined $35K for 'aggressively confronting' official

NEW YORK (KTRK) -- Rockets guard Chris Paul has been fined $35,000 for "aggressively confronting and recklessly making contact" with a game official on Sunday.Kiki VanDeWeghe, NBA executive vice president of basketball operations, announced the fine Monday evening.Paul received his second technical foul and an automatic ejection when the Rockets faced off with Golden State Warriors Sunday at Oracle Arena.The incident happened with just 4.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Rockets fell to the Warriors 104-100.