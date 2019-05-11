Rockets fall 118 - 113 to Golden State Warriors in Game 6

As advantageous as that gets, Houston faced pressure in a "win or go home" matchup at home on Friday, still against the Warriors, who have three All-Stars that have won an NBA championship before Durant landed in Oakland.
RELATED: Kevin Durant out rest of Rockets-Warriors series
In fact, Golden State is 24-1 when Stephen Curry plays without Durant in the lineup.
So what can Houston do? The Rockets can tap into the superstar power that got them to the dance.
Last year's Western Conference Finals saw the tide turn almost predictably after Chris Paul injured his hamstring in a game that put Houston on the brink of the NBA Finals. The Rockets, without CP3, dropped the remaining two games and were eliminated.
The fortunes are reversed this time around. Paul is healthy in this series, but hasn't taken over as much as Houston needed him to, averaging just a shade under 15 points a game.
Evidently, Houston would need the reigning league MVP to carry the load, as if he hasn't done it at points this season. Much was said after Game 5 when James Harden scored 31, but only had five points in the bungled fourth quarter.
RELATED: Houston Rockets fall to Golden State Warriors 99-104 in Game 5
Is it going to be a Toyota Center “Red Weding” for the Warriors? New shirts. #Rockets #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/YED9NhbpYf— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) May 10, 2019
Toyota Center rolls out special food menu for Rockets-Warriors
Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook: