Rockets fall 118 - 113 to Golden State Warriors in Game 6

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Even though Kevin Durant was not the offensive threat facing the Rockets the rest of this series with Golden State, Houston still fell to the visiting team.

As advantageous as that gets, Houston faced pressure in a "win or go home" matchup at home on Friday, still against the Warriors, who have three All-Stars that have won an NBA championship before Durant landed in Oakland.

James Harden and Chris Paul talk about what happened in the Game 5 loss.



In fact, Golden State is 24-1 when Stephen Curry plays without Durant in the lineup.

So what can Houston do? The Rockets can tap into the superstar power that got them to the dance.

Last year's Western Conference Finals saw the tide turn almost predictably after Chris Paul injured his hamstring in a game that put Houston on the brink of the NBA Finals. The Rockets, without CP3, dropped the remaining two games and were eliminated.
The fortunes are reversed this time around. Paul is healthy in this series, but hasn't taken over as much as Houston needed him to, averaging just a shade under 15 points a game.

Evidently, Houston would need the reigning league MVP to carry the load, as if he hasn't done it at points this season. Much was said after Game 5 when James Harden scored 31, but only had five points in the bungled fourth quarter.

