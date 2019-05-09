Sports

Kevin Durant out rest of Rockets-Warriors series: Report

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Rockets let Game 5 against the Warriors slip away after Kevin Durant hobbled out of the game in the second half.

James Harden and company can now expect to face series-leading Golden State without the Warriors' leading scorer.

Durant reportedly suffered a mild strain on his right calf, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He is expected to be re-evaluated next week, which likely means he will be kept out of the remaining games in the Rockets series.



The former University of Texas Longhorn was injured in the third quarter of the Warriors' 104-99 win on Wednesday.

RELATED: Houston Rockets fall to Golden State Warriors 99-104 in Game 5

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr indicated after the game that Durant was unlikely to play, but at that time, it was not known if that would have gone beyond Game 6.

The Warriors entered their West finals rematch down superstar forward DeMarcus Cousins, who suffered a torn quad.

In Game 5, Houston allowed 32 Warriors points in the fourth quarter after locking Golden State down to just 15. James Harden led the Rockets with 31 points, but scored only 5 points in the final quarter.

The Warriors lead the series 3-2 heading into Game 6, which is set for an 8 p.m. tip-off.

