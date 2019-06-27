Houston Astros

Minute Maid Park hosting Princess Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's time for a magical day at Minute Maid Park! When the Astros face the Mariners on June 30, it will also be Princess Day.

Fans who purchased the ticket package for the event receive an Astros princess jewelry set, along with access to a princess storytelling station, tea party station and more. Fans can also interact with princess characters during the event.

The ticket package is sold out, but there is still an opportunity to have your face painted and take pictures in a photo booth from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Princesses will be available from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, fans can visit the astros website.
