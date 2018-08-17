SPORTS

Post Oak Little League takes down Rhode Island 3-1 to open 2018 Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (KTRK) --
With the Post Oak Little League players wearing the orange rainbow on the field, you wouldn't know whether you were looking at pre-teen sluggers or the Houston Astros they aspire to be.

Down 1-0, Houston's team used solid pitching and opportunity to come back and win its opening game in the Little League World Series. Post Oak defeated New England regional champs Rhode Island, 3-1.

In the third inning, Ryan Selvaggi hit an RBI triple to bring home Ethan Goldstein, tying the game at 1-1.

In the same inning, Selvaggi scored a couple of pitches later on a pass ball to give Post Oak the lead, 2-1.

Starting pitcher Carter Pitts only allowed two hits while striking out six batters in a solid outing.

Post Oak Little League takes on Mid Island Little League of Staten Island, New York on Sunday. You can catch the game at 10 a.m. CT on ESPN.

