With the Post Oak Little League players wearing the orange rainbow on the field, you wouldn't know whether you were looking at pre-teen sluggers or the Houston Astros they aspire to be.Down 1-0, Houston's team used solid pitching and opportunity to come back and win its opening game in the Little League World Series. Post Oak defeated New England regional champs Rhode Island, 3-1.In the third inning, Ryan Selvaggi hit an RBI triple to bring home Ethan Goldstein, tying the game at 1-1.In the same inning, Selvaggi scored a couple of pitches later on a pass ball to give Post Oak the lead, 2-1.Starting pitcher Carter Pitts only allowed two hits while striking out six batters in a solid outing.Post Oak Little League takes on Mid Island Little League of Staten Island, New York on Sunday. You can catch the game at 10 a.m. CT on ESPN.