PLAY SHARP, LOOK SHARP: Astros hit the final road trip of season in style

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you caught a glimpse of the Astros on the tarmac at an airport somewhere in Houston on Sunday, you may have mistaken them as Ocean's Eleven, or an ensemble of GQ models.

The defending World Series champs got in their Sunday's best to board a jet to Toronto to kick off a seven-game, season-ending road trip, which will also include a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

In one photo in particular, a collection of 'Stros that included Dallas Keuchel, Carlos Correa, Lance McCullers Jr. and Alex Bregman had one color in common - burgundy.

"Look alive," tweeted McCullers with the photo on his stream.

After a 6-2 victory vs. the Los Angeles Angels, as well as an Oakland Athletics loss Sunday, Houston's magic number to clinch its second straight AL West title is at 3 wins and/or Oakland losses.

