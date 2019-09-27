Learn about the fastest growing sport in the country

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Have you ever heard of pickleball?Some say it's the fastest growing sport in the country, and it's so popular in Missouri City that it even has its own court at the city's recreation and tennis center."Something about old men and pickleball, and I fall under that category," laughed pickleball player Jim Dunphy."Some of us are getting a little older," said player Gloria Dial. "I just thought this was something we could all do and exercise.""I started because Gloria said to come play pickleball and I said, 'What is that?' That sounds so silly," explained player Emma Hughes. "Then, I came and I enjoyed every bit of it. I mean, all of it."Pickleball is sort of a combination of table tennis, regular tennis and badminton, all played with a wiffle ball.The best part, you don't have to be particularly athletic to play."You gotta stay moving," said Adam Lofters, the center's Fitness and Athletics Director. "They always say, if you don't use it, you lose it.""I've seen the community here. Playing pickleball gives them a way to work on that hand/eye coordination along with staying competitive."Anyone can play pickleball, even Fran Studdard plays while carrying a portable oxygen tank."It's a good aerobic workout and it's just fun," said Studdard. "You forget about all your troubles when you're out there playing."