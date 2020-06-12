Sports

Bill O'Brien will take a knee with Texans players this season

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans general manager and head coach, Bill O'Brien, will take a knee with his players during the national anthem at games this upcoming season, ABC13 Sports has confirmed.

Since George Floyd's death ignited the strongest calls for police reform and racial equality, O'Brien has become one of the leading voices from the Texans when it comes to having the conversation about social justice.

Back on June 3, O'Brien opened a video conference with reporters with a heartfelt message in the wake of Floyd's death.

"Our hearts go out to the black community, especially in Houston. We stand with you. What is happening in our country is wrong," O'Brien said at the time. "We all have to do our part."

During that conference, O'Brien said the team encouraged players to attend Floyd's funeral. J.J. Watt, D.J. Reader, and chairman Cal McNair attended the service.

WATCH: 29 beautiful moments captured during the funeral of George Floyd






Before that, O'Brien's star quarterback, Deshaun Watson, was among the more than 60,000 people who marched for Floyd in downtown the day before he sent his message of support.

Over the last few seasons, NFL players, and later, athletes in other major sports, took a knee in peaceful protest to bring attention to racial inequality and police brutality directed specifically toward the African American community. The act also drew intense opposition from those who looked at it as disrespectful to the American flag and to members of the armed forces.





