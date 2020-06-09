Who is at George Floyd's private funeral in Houston?

J.J. Watt : The Houston Texans star, who already tweeted that Floyd should be alive, was among team members who attended. Texans coach Bill O'Brien said the team would encourage players to attend.

Kim Burrell : The gospel singer and Houston native opened the service for Floyd.

Singer Ne-Yo is slated to perform

Rev. Bill Lawson, Pastor Emeritus of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church

Rev. Dr. Marcus D. Cosby of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While more than 6,300 people walked into The Fountain of Praise church in Houston to pay their respects to George Floyd, the amount of people at his private funeral is greatly reduced.Ahead of Tuesday's service, the church released a partial list of invited guests, including Vice President Joe Biden and Floyd Mayweather Jr., who committed to paying for the services.Rev. Al Sharpton led the family in a procession into the church. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Rev. Attorney Benjamin Crump, Houston rappers Slim Thug, Paul Wall, and Trae Tha Truth are also at the service.The notable names signified the impact that Floyd's death had on the reinvigorated national conversation over race and police brutality.As the service got underway, ABC13 found additional people of note in the sanctuary who were not announced before. Those notable figures include:Check back to this post as we add more names of guests from inside the church.