George Floyd

Who is at George Floyd's private funeral in Houston?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While more than 6,300 people walked into The Fountain of Praise church in Houston to pay their respects to George Floyd, the amount of people at his private funeral is greatly reduced.

Ahead of Tuesday's service, the church released a partial list of invited guests, including Vice President Joe Biden and Floyd Mayweather Jr., who committed to paying for the services.

Rev. Al Sharpton led the family in a procession into the church. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Rev. Attorney Benjamin Crump, Houston rappers Slim Thug, Paul Wall, and Trae Tha Truth are also at the service.

The notable names signified the impact that Floyd's death had on the reinvigorated national conversation over race and police brutality.

As the service got underway, ABC13 found additional people of note in the sanctuary who were not announced before. Those notable figures include:
  • J.J. Watt: The Houston Texans star, who already tweeted that Floyd should be alive, was among team members who attended. Texans coach Bill O'Brien said the team would encourage players to attend.
  • Jamie Foxx: The Texas native became one of the earliest notable celebrities speaking out against social injustice after Floyd's death. He posted a photo of himself being shuttled to the church to his Instagram.
  • Channing Tatum: Tatum has been vocal on social media as well after Floyd's death, speaking about racism and the white privilege he said he has had throughout his life
  • Kim Burrell: The gospel singer and Houston native opened the service for Floyd.
  • Cal McNair: McNair, the son of late Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, is the chairman and CEO of the team.
  • Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker
  • Singer Ne-Yo is slated to perform
  • Rev. Bill Lawson, Pastor Emeritus of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
  • Rev. Dr. Marcus D. Cosby of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church




PHOTOS: Remembering George Floyd across Houston as he is laid to rest in his hometown
6238875

Check back to this post as we add more names of guests from inside the church.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncelebrityprotestrace relationsracismgeorge floydfuneralpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
LIVE: George Floyd's funeral underway in Houston
Houston school's 1st black student celebrating current rallies
Man cleaned graffiti in middle of the night after George Floyd protests
George Floyd to be taken by horse carriage to resting place
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: George Floyd's funeral underway in Houston
How Houston showed up for George Floyd
George Floyd to be taken by horse carriage to resting place
Houston school's 1st black student celebrating current rallies
George Floyd honored at hometown viewing
Heat index could be dangerously high today
Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old from Gainesville, Texas
Show More
Rally held to stop hiring of former deputy Chauna Thompson
Houston sports world pays tribute to George Floyd
June 9 named 'George Floyd Day' in Harris County
George Floyd: Moments from a memorial that drew thousands
Man cleaned graffiti in middle of the night after George Floyd protests
More TOP STORIES News