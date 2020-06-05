NFL great Adrian Peterson says league will "take a knee"

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While handing out food to at-risk families, NFL superstar Adrian Peterson reacted to the George Floyd incident and said this year all the players in the NFL will "take a knee."The Adrian and Ashley Peterson Family Foundation distributed 400 "Peterson's Produce Packages" to Spring Branch ISD families.Peterson teamed up with Brothers Produce to provide boxes to at-risk families from Spring Branch Middle School, Spring Branch Elementary, Woodview Elementary and Pine Shadows Elementary.Houston Astros All-Star third baseman, Alex Bregman, also helped hand out the food.Peterson, a running back for the Washington Redskins, said the George Floyd death is bringing players together."You see it from around the league, guys who have a platform, they're speaking up about it. It was just 4 years ago you see Kaepernick taking a knee, and now we're all getting ready to take a knee together going into this season without a doubt," said Peterson.Peterson added, "We got to put the effort in ourselves as a group, collectively, are they going to try to punish us all? If so, then, if not playing football is going to help us save lives and change things, then that's what just has to be."