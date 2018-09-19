EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4279458" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Onalaska school district's superintendent's future is uncertain after controversial post.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien is responding to the controversial comment made by Onalaska's superintendent.Lynn Redden, the superintendent of the Onalaska Independent School District, posted on the Houston Chronicle's Facebook page, "When you need precision decision making you can't count on a black quarterback."In a press conference Wednesday, O'Brien said he doesn't waste time responding to what he said are "ignorant and idiotic statements.""In this day and age it's just amazing that BS exists, but we're moving forward," O'Brien said. "Our fans love Deshaun and we're really concentrating on the Giants."The incident began on Monday, when the Chronicle posted a meme on its Facebook page, referencing the final seconds of the Texans' loss to Tennessee, in which Watson held onto the ball.Houstonian Matt Erickson commented on the meme, saying that's why he never watches the "perpetual dumpster fire that is the Houston Texans."That's when Redden replied in a public post, "That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I've seen in the NFL," and "When you need precision decision making you can't count on a black quarterback."The Onalaska ISD posted a response on their Facebook page:A special school board meeting has been scheduled for Saturday morning. On the board agenda is "Personnel discussion with possible action regarding Superintendent and Superintendents Contract."