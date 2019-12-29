Sports

North Shore makes 'The Stop' to clinch another state title

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Last season was the "Hail Mary."

This year, it was "The Stop."

With the game in the balance with 1:38 remaining in the third quarter, the explosive Duncanville Panthers were on the doorstep of tying the game at 24-24. Instead, the North Shore defense made "The Stop" on 4th and 1-yard from their three-yard line.

Duncanville RB Trysten Smith was tackled for a loss by North Shore's Corey Flagg and Alonzo Brown. Ball game.

The momentum flipped and the 'Stangs were able to hold Duncanville scoreless in the second half as QB Dematrius Davis and the offense wore down the Panther defense to win 31-17 for their third state title in five years.

"Our defense is used to those type of plays," senior linebacker Corey Flagg said. "We go up against Zach Evans, Dematrius Davis, John Gentry, and Roger Hagan during practice every day. We just make a play."



The Miami-signee was the Defensive Player of the Game.

