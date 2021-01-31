No Layups: Is Deshaun Watson gone?

In this episode of "No Layups" with ABC13's David Nuno and Raheel Ramzanali, the guys break down what could be next following Deshaun's latest message reflecting disinterest in the Texans. They'll also dive deep into how David Culley will steer the Texans now that he's head coach.
The guys will also be joined by the great Josiah Johnson, also known as King Josiah of NBA Twitter, to talk about his rise to stardom, the latest in the NBA, and more!
Catch the full episode in the video player above at 1 p.m.
You can also play this episode of "No Layups" and catch up on previous shows from ABC13 on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."
