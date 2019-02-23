Eric Gordon scored 25 points with four 3-pointers, Chris Paul converted two free throws with 1:08 left on the way to 23 points, and the Houston Rockets outplayed the Golden State Warriors without ill NBA scoring leader James Harden for a 118-112 victory Saturday night.Stephen Curry's 3-pointer with 1:57 to play pulled the Warriors to 114-108 then his two free throws at 1:26 made it a 4-point game before Houston came through at the line.Kevin Durant scored 29 points and Curry added 25 with five 3-pointers, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Warriors had their 5-game home winning streak snapped in a matchup of West powers who met in the 2018 Western Conference finals won in seven games by Golden State.Early in the fourth, Golden State's Draymond Green exited the game with a sprained left ankle after grabbing at his foot in clear pain from stepping on teammate DeMarcus Cousins' foot.Paul had out 11 of his season-high 17 assists in the first half to reach 9,000 for his career, helping Houston avoid a third straight road loss.Cousins notched his third straight double-double with 13 points and a season-best 14 rebounds, while Klay Thompson scored 20 and had six assists.Curry's three in the final 30 seconds of the first half and a jumper to beat the buzzer by Andre Iguodala got Golden State to 61-54 at halftime after the two-time defending champions trailed by 20.While Harden also has a strained neck, coach Mike D'Antoni said the reigning MVP and league scoring leader probably could have played through that.Harden hurt the neck when he got hit during a practice leading up to Thursday's road loss to the Lakers and woke up sore the next day."He might've played even with a sore neck, he had a little touch of the flu. It was a combination of everything," D'Antoni said.