SPORTS

Kansas City Chiefs player Jeff Allen tracks down 'Dave' who helped dig him out of snow, gives him playoff tickets

EMBED </>More Videos

A good Samaritan helped Kansas City Chiefs player Jeff Allen when he was stuck in the snow.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KTRK) --
A random act of kindness has netted AFC Championship tickets for a homeless man who helped dig a Kansas City Chiefs player out of the snow.

Offensive linesman Jeff Allen posted on Twitter that his car got stuck as he was heading to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Saturday's playoff. Allen says "a nice guy named Dave," who didn't know he is a Chiefs player, got him back on the road.

"I was driving down (U.S.) 40 highway and saw a couple cars stuck," Dave Cochran told KSHB. "I pulled one car out before that then I saw another car stuck and I told my old lady, 'We have to help him.'"

KSHB reports that Cochran, who is homeless and lives in his truck with his girlfriend and small dog, had no idea who was in the car.

After the Chiefs game, Allen asked his 21,000-plus followers to help him track down the good Samaritan so he could reward him with tickets.

RELATED: NFL player and Houston resident Emmanuel Sanders gives donation to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts


Hundreds of people replied - many claiming to be Dave - and thousands retweeted the plea.

On Sunday, Allen tweeted that he has found the real Dave "despite the recent influx in people changing their name to Dave in the KC area lol."



Cochran said he's never been to a Chiefs game, so he's excited for the chance to see the team go against the New England Patriots.

"It's like a dream come true," Cochran said.
SEE ALSO: Officers' rescuer says he was there "at the right moment"

EMBED More News Videos

Oscar Flores says his pants caught on fire, while trying to save an officer trapped in a burning car.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnfl playoffsnflKansas City ChiefsIndianapolis Coltssnowfeel goodMissouri
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
James Harden matches Kobe Bryant's streak despite historically bad night
PERFECT 10: UCLA gymnast thrills crowd with flawless routine
Alex Bregman shares elbow surgery experience with fans
Magic rally in fourth quarter to beat Rockets 116-109
More Sports
Top Stories
Devyn Holmes speaks out for the first time since FB live shooting
TSA security checkpoint to stay closed Monday morning at IAH
Texas to issue February SNAP food benefits early due to shutdown
'World record egg' cracks the internet
Mother drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
Messy pizza place shut down after worker caught sleeping
ROAD CLOSURES: How to get around during the race
PERFECT 10: UCLA gymnast thrills crowd with flawless routine
Show More
'So happy.' Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger
UH increases security after 2 armed robberies in 1 week
Man returns lost wallet to stranger's son in Tomball
The 60: 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star announces he's engaged
Full list of Critics' Choice Awards winners
More News