DOUBLE PLAY: New dual Houston Astros bobblehead in team store

Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve's signature celebration is now in bobblehead form.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa's signature celebration has now been immortalized in bobblehead form.


The Houston Astros released the new double bobblehead for the month of September and it is now available in the team store.

The bobblehead is part of the Astros Hispanic Heritage Month celebration and are limited to one per customer.
