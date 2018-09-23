The September Bobblehead of the Month is available NOW at the #Astros Team Store! Limit one per customer. pic.twitter.com/MlW2FR1Nxf — Houston Astros (@astros) September 20, 2018

Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa's signature celebration has now been immortalized in bobblehead form.The Houston Astros released the new double bobblehead for the month of September and it is now available in the team store.The bobblehead is part of the Astros Hispanic Heritage Month celebration and are limited to one per customer.