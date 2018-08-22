The 2017 World Series champs Houston Astros will start the new season playing the Tampa Bay Rays on the road.The organization announced the 2019 regular season schedule Wednesday.The first game will take place at Tropicana Field on March 28, which will be the first time the Astros have faced the Rays in a season opener.The first home game will be April 5 against their AL West rival Oakland A's.The Chicago Cubs will make their first visit to Houston since 2016, and the Astros will continue the Lone Star series against the Texas Rangers with a four-game set May 9 -12.Other highlights from the schedule include visits from the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.