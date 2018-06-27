Nancy Almodovar, Rockets superfan, creates LeBron James recruiting billboard

Everyone wants in on the LeBron James billboard fun. Rockets superfan Nancy Almodovar recently put up a billboard on I-610 and San Felipe that resembles Michael Jordan's iconic "Wings" photograph that states "WE NEED A KING."Almodovar is known for consistently sitting court-side at Rockets games. She is also a huge fan of James and the President and CEO of Nan and Company Properties.Almodovar said that besides the cost of living in Houston, the diversity and plethora of places you can live stands out in the 4th largest city in the United States.James has said he is chasing the ghost of Michael Jordan. It only makes sense for Almodovoar to draw the comparison with the billboard.The four-time NBA MVP has until Friday to decide on his current contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He will become an unrestricted free agent if he opts out of his contract.