The Boston Red Sox took game 1 of the World Series, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4 Tuesday night, but that's not the only win.
Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts stole second base, which means everyone gets a free taco from Taco Bell on Nov. 1.
The deal is part of the restaurant's "Steal A Base, Steal A Taco" campaign during the World Series.
Houston Astros fans may remember the promotion from last year when the team's reserve outfielder, Cameron Maybin, stole second base in the 11th inning of game 2 in the World Series.
Taco Bell has been running the promotion for the past 10 World Series.
