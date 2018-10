The Boston Red Sox took game 1 of the World Series, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4 Tuesday night, but that's not the only win.Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts stole second base, which means everyone gets a free taco from Taco Bell on Nov. 1.The deal is part of the restaurant's "Steal A Base, Steal A Taco" campaign during the World Series.Houston Astros fans may remember the promotion from last year when the team's reserve outfielder, Cameron Maybin, stole second base in the 11th inning of game 2 in the World Series.Taco Bell has been running the promotion for the past 10 World Series.