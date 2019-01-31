SPORTS

Moody Gardens Komodo dragon makes bold Super Bowl prediction

EMBED </>More Videos

Who will win Super Bowl LIII? Murphy, the Komodo dragon at Moody Gardens, has made a prediction.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Who will win Super Bowl LIII? Murphy, the Komodo dragon at Moody Gardens, has made a prediction.

Murphy was given two jello-mold footballs to choose between. The New England Patriots were represented by the red football placed in one end zone and a yellow football was used to represent the Los Angeles Rams in the other.

Following a controversial call resulting in a tie and overtime, the Komodo dragon went back and forth and ate some of both footballs. He cleared the tray of the yellow jello, predicting his winner.

Murphy says, "Go Rams!"

George H.W. Bush once received a live Komodo dragon as a gift. Bush was given one, courtesy of Indonesia's government, named Naga. While the idea of letting a giant varanid prowl around the Oval Office sounds pretty awesome, the president instead chose to hand him over to the Cincinnati Zoo. After fathering 32 youngsters, the illustrious critter passed away in 2007 at the respectable age of 24.

The venomous reptiles can consume 80 percent of their body weight in one sitting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSuper Bowl 53Super BowlMoody Gardenslos angeles ramsNew England PatriotsGalveston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Ranking the worst current contracts on all 30 teams
11 facts you might not have known about Nolan Ryan
2019 MLB Spring Training
FOR THE CITY: UH hoping to defeat Temple after earlier loss
More Sports
Top Stories
Texas Catholic leaders to release sex abuse list
TIMELINE: Sex abuse allegations mount against Conroe priest
Young woman found with gunshot wound to head in middle of street
Save big at the 'Fill-A-Bag' sale
Good Samaritan pays for Chicago homeless people to stay in hotel
Teacher, 2 aides accused of abusing children with autism
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Mom charged for pouring water on sleeping infant as 'payback'
Show More
Clumsy crooks smash cache on way out in Cypress
Artist creates Pringles wine tumbler inspired by Texas woman
Inmate asked for slain HPD officer's name before execution
Hospital dumps woman outside locked care center, daughter says
Fire chief's beard freezes while fighting fire
More News