A look at the best sports moments of 2019 so far

53 of the best pics from our Super Bowl 53 ring celebration: https://t.co/NndIbblYmf pic.twitter.com/jnmUFosGsO — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki dropped 30 POINTS in the final home game of their careers 🔥🙌🏽 https://t.co/bCZHzY8UnL pic.twitter.com/4Ct7KkNqIs — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 10, 2019

A lot has changed since @TigerWoods' last Masters win (2005):



🎮 XBOX 360 announced

⌨ YouTube was founded

📷 Instagram launched

🏀 0 playoff games for LeBron James

🏀 Kobe Bryant wore No. 8

🎶 No. 1 song: 50 Cent's "Candy Shop"

📱 iPhones did not exist pic.twitter.com/t26dOrOMp3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 15, 2019

Back-to-back champions. The #USWNT wins the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bxiRKi7ymE — The Athletic HQ (@TheAthletic) July 7, 2019

Bigger than sports 🙏



After the Angels threw a combined no-hitter, the players placed their No. 45 Tyler Skaggs jerseys on the pitcher’s mound. pic.twitter.com/vXYXj8L4PV — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2019

Sports constantly leaves fans with multiple emotions at one time. Whether their favorite team won or lost, the memories of those games can last a lifetime.What are the best sports moments of 2019 so far?Brady and the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams by a final score of 13-3, giving Brady and the organization their 6th championship and 3rd since 2015.This was the lowest-scoring Super Bowl and did not pick up steam until late-game. The Patriots pushed through and added on to their dynasty with Brady and coach Bill Belichick.Star tight end Rob Gronkowski ultimately opted to retire at 30 years old, finishing with three championships.March Madness is one of the most exciting times in sports. There are upsets and moments that leave your jaw on the floor.For Virginia, the program finally pulled through after years of excellence and won its first championship in program history, beating Texas Tech.It was a year of redemption for Virginia, who won the tournament after being the first 1-seed to lose to a 16-seed in last year's tournament.Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki are some of their best at their respective positions the NBA has seen. It was time for both to step away from the game after years of dominance and championships.Wade announced before the season it would be his last, going on a season-long retirement tour and exchanging jerseys after every game with a player. Nowitzki opted to announce his retirement on the night of his final home game with the Dallas Mavericks.Wade finished with three championships, while Nowitzki finished with one. They faced each other in the 2006 and 2011 NBA Finals.Tiger Woods has dominated the golf landscape for years, winning multiple tournaments and having that iconic fist pump.With multiple injuries getting in the way, Woods struggled on the greens and took years to get back on track. That would all change in 2019.Woods won at The Masters, which would be his first major golf tournament victory in 11 years. He has won 15 major tournaments, which ranks second all-time.The Toronto Raptors had dealt with years of playoff disappointment. After opting to trade for superstar Kawhi Leonard and other pieces, the gamble paid off.Leonard would lead the Raptors to their first NBA championship in franchise history, beating the Golden State Warriors. The entire country of Canada rallied behind its team during this historic run.Kyle Lowry, the longest-tenured Raptor currently, finally got over the playoff hump. Leonard would ultimately leave the Raptors after one season to join the Los Angeles Clippers.The women's team did it once again. They won their second consecutive World Cup and their fourth overall, beating the Netherlands in the final.Multiple players on the roster were also part of the 2015 championship team. Megan Rapinoe took center stage with her performance and iconic picture after celebrating a goal.The sports world was shaken by the sudden death of Tyler Skaggs, a 27-year-old pitcher with the Los Angeles Angels.The MLB rallied behind the organization, and the team rallied around themselves. In their first home game since the death, it was a night of honor.Skaggs' mother threw out the first pitch, and it was right down the middle. The pitching staff would throw a no-hitter, and the city and team celebrated in Skaggs' honor.All of the Angels wore #45 to honor Skaggs and laid their jerseys on the pitcher's mound.Novak Djokovic has been a dominant tennis player over the years, winning multiple tournaments. His fifth Wimbledon title was a classic one.Djovokic would face off against fellow tennis legend Roger Federer in a championship match that lasted five hours.It was a memorable moment for Djokovic and the entire tennis world.