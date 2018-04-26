HAIRSTYLES

Meet the woman behind the braids of Rockets' Gerald Green

EMBED </>More Videos

Meet the woman behind the braids of Rockets' Gerald Green (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston stylist is gaining national attention for the braids one Rockets player is rocking on the court.

Right now, there's a buzz in the air at Current Cuts in northeast Houston, a barber shop where you can get a close cut, buzz, or a detailed braid. One of the stylists goes by "Sandra's Braids."

For 14 years, Sandra Finn has fine tuned her craft, a skill that's allowed her to get creative.

"I've done so many different things," Finn said. "A lot of different designs that I just love."

But there's one head of hair getting her a lot of attention. Gerald Green, of the Rockets, is doing more than provide a spark off the bench during the playoffs. His Houston-style braids are quite the talker.

Right now, he's rocking a giant "R" as the Rockets continue their playoff run. It's a journey not only good for the team but for Finn's business.



"Oh, I love it," Finn said. "It's more attention to my skill. So, I really enjoy it."

Finn has braided Green's hair for the past two years. Last year, he was with a different team, but he joined the Rockets this season.

"Since he came to Houston, he wants to do everything Houston," Finn said. "So Astros star, the Rockets, the Oilers."



Although it seems like a painstakingly long process, Finn says it only takes her an hour to do the job.

It's also a weave that doesn't break the bank either.

"For something like his hair, I go 75 bucks for in-shop," Finn said. "If I'm doing freelance, it's $200 and up."

In order to do this kind of work, Finn says she needs three to four inches of hair, and her creativity isn't finished.

If the Rockets' make it to the Finals, she's looking forward to Green showcasing her latest design.

"I was going to do the trophy in his head if he let me," Finn said. "So, we'll see."

It's a pattern every Rockets' fan could certainly dig.

Follow Nick Natario on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfashionhairhairstylesHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HAIRSTYLES
These businesses are offering free haircuts for students
Women in Navy now allowed to wear ponytails
Ft. Bend ISD teacher teaches confidence through hairstyle
Prince William shows off shaved head
More hairstyles
SPORTS
Reddick's HR helps Astros beat Mariners 3-2
Astros' Altuve set for return versus Mariners
A.J. Hinch names Roberto Osuna closer for rest of season
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News