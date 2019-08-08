celebrity pets

The cuteness you needed today: Meet Lance McCullers' adorable dogs

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. is known for more than throwing heat on the diamond.

As we've shown in the past, McCullers and his wife are advocates for animals, often holding fundraising events for the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation, which you can support here.

So, it's no surprise that we began our ABC13 Celebrity Pets series with L-Mac, who has three trusty pooches at home: Minka, Riggins and Finn.

In the video above, McCullers introduces his canines, which of them is the best cuddler, and the origins of their names, which, if you're a big "Friday Night Lights" fan, you'll deeply appreciate.

SEE MORE:
7 things to know about Lance McCullers Jr.
EMBED More News Videos

Learn more about Astros' pitching star, Lance McCullers Jr.



Astros' Lance McCullers and wife Kara expecting baby girl this new year
EMBED More News Videos

There's another Astros baby on the way!



Lance McCullers Jr. missing Houston Astros' 2019 season after Tommy John surgery
EMBED More News Videos

Lance McCullers ready for 'Comeback SZN' in post-surgery pic

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustondogshouston astrosdogcelebrity pets
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after gunman opens fire on I-10 at Federal
New lead in murder of woman at Tomball garage sale
Ambulance delayed to emergency after train blocks intersection
Woman kicked off flight over vomit complaint sues for $55M
Man with shotgun sparks scare at Baybrook Mall: police
Jury acquits ex-Harris County deputy in killing of unarmed man
Girl pinned under SUV when grandma crashes into Popeyes
Show More
Texans vs. Packers: What to expect in the preseason opener
Packers and Texans fans begin preparations for preseason game
This school district is first in Houston area to have 4-day week
Police: Person of interest in stabbing of DePaul graduate caught in Texas
Houston Texans-themed Nike shoes now on sale
More TOP STORIES News