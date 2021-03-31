final four

Mattress Mack sends 50 UH students to Final Four game this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mattress Mack awarded 50 University of Houston students a free trip to the big NCAA showdown this weekend as the UH men's basketball team prepares to take on the Baylor Bears.



Mack held a pep rally at his Gallery Furniture store on the North Freeway on Thursday.

The students won a free flight on a private jet to Indianapolis to watch the game. Plus, all hotel accommodations are taken cared of. The families of the UH coaches will also be on the flight along with other Cougar fans!

This is the first time the Cougars are heading to the Final Four since the Guy Lewis-led Phi Slama Jama squad went to the 1984 title game.

The Cougars and the Bears are making history. Here's what to know about the all-Texas battle set for this weekend.

More TOP STORIES News