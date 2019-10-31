Sports

Mattress Mack gives World Series tickets to kids battling cancer

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of kids battling cancer got the boost they needed thanks to Mattress Mack's World Series tickets.

Wednesday morning, the organization, Sunshine Kids, said it received a call from Jim McIngvale, also known as Gallery Furniture's "Mattress Mack."

Thirty people from the group received tickets from Mattress Mack. The organization works with kids battling cancer.

For more than a decade, Mattress Mack and his wife, Linda, have supported the organization. This gift meant the world to the kids who are currently fighting cancer.

"I was shocked," recalled Mia Spargo, one of the Sunshine Kids.. "I just got out of school. I thought I'd be doing homework, but they were like, 'get in the car, we're going to the game.' I was overwhelmed and excited."

"I was sitting in my sixth period today at my school, and my dad tried to call me and interrupted my teacher in the middle of her notes," said another Sunshine Kid, Maggie Howard. "She got mad at me, but then he texted me and said, 'I need you to respond to me ASAP. This needs your information right now.' He was like, 'They invited us to Game 7.' I was like, 'Yes! Why wouldn't we go?'"

"I was like, oh, no," Leo Mosqueea recalled. "But I was like, yay!"

Wednesday was extra special for the Sunshine Kids. The national spokesperson for the group is Craig Biggio.

WATCH: Craig Biggio brings Sunshine Kids to Minute Maid Park

EMBED More News Videos

Craig Biggio brings Sunshine Kids to Minute Maid Park



The former Astros star was not only in the building, he threw out Game 7's first pitch.

RELATED: Mattress Mack shows off one-of-kind Houston sports memorabilia

RELATED: Mattress Mack to car burglar: 'You didn't get my Astros tickets!'

RELATED: Mattress Mack bets $3.5M on Astros to win World Series

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld serieshouston astrosmattress mackcancer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family gets creative with Halloween decor after city destroys yard
Woman accused of faking autism for sexual gratification
Hold your hats! Winds gust to 40 mph tonight in a cold rain
Why World Series Game 7 is a big night for Mattress Mack
Nationals' star Anthony Rendon played at Lamar HS
State-appointed managers could replace HISD board
World Series 2019: Astros bullpen gives up lead in Game 7
Show More
School gripped with grief over murders of 3 Deer Park siblings
Video shows Rockets fan's sucker punch of Pelicans coach
Everything you need to know about 'The Little Mermaid Live!'
Kamala Harris campaign cuts headquarters staff, moves some to Iowa
Alex Bregman's grandfather dies ahead of World Series Game 7
More TOP STORIES News