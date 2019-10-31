Mattress Mack gives World Series tickets to kids battling cancer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4643669" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Craig Biggio brings Sunshine Kids to Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of kids battling cancer got the boost they needed thanks to Mattress Mack's World Series tickets.Wednesday morning, the organization, Sunshine Kids, said it received a call from Jim McIngvale, also known as Gallery Furniture's "Mattress Mack."Thirty people from the group received tickets from Mattress Mack. The organization works with kids battling cancer.For more than a decade, Mattress Mack and his wife, Linda, have supported the organization. This gift meant the world to the kids who are currently fighting cancer."I was shocked," recalled Mia Spargo, one of the Sunshine Kids.. "I just got out of school. I thought I'd be doing homework, but they were like, 'get in the car, we're going to the game.' I was overwhelmed and excited.""I was sitting in my sixth period today at my school, and my dad tried to call me and interrupted my teacher in the middle of her notes," said another Sunshine Kid, Maggie Howard. "She got mad at me, but then he texted me and said, 'I need you to respond to me ASAP. This needs your information right now.' He was like, 'They invited us to Game 7.' I was like, 'Yes! Why wouldn't we go?'""I was like, oh, no," Leo Mosqueea recalled. "But I was like, yay!"Wednesday was extra special for the Sunshine Kids. The national spokesperson for the group is Craig Biggio.The former Astros star was not only in the building, he threw out Game 7's first pitch.