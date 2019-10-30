Matthew McConaughey to call "Play Ball" at Game 7 of World Series

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Alright, alright, alright!
Actor Matthew McConaughey will swing by Minute Maid Park Wednesday night for Game 7 of the World Series, and that sound you hear right now is probably more Houston Astros fans ferociously clicking to buy tickets.
McConaughey will announce the "Play Ball!" call, but he's actually replacing another big name.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was initially on tap for the duty, but is no longer listed as part of the festivities. According to ESPN, he won't be participating so that he can rest his eye after it was injured during Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.
The Killer B's, a.k.a. former Astros stars and teammates Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell, are both slated to make the toss in the ceremonial first pitches.
Before Texas country music artist Cody Johnson performs the national anthem, the Harris County Sheriff's Office Honor Guard will present our nation's colors.
The Houston Astros will make their last push to clinch their second World Series.
The games have already made baseball history. It's the first World Series ever in which the road team has won each of the first six games. Now the Astros are hoping to break that streak in this winner-take-all match-up.
Fans heading to Wednesday night's match-up versus the Nationals will receive an Astros postseason rally towel.
Don't forget that the party for fans starts early.
A postseason street fest will kick off at 4 p.m. on Crawford Street. You'll need a valid game ticket to get into the fest, which ends at 7 p.m.
The game is set for 7:08 p.m., and Astros pitcher Zack Greinke will be on the mound. Pitcher Max Scherzer will get the start for the Washington Nationals.
