Astros and Nationals head to winner-take-all World Series game

More extra-base hits out of the leadoff spot in the #WorldSeries than anyone, ever. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/BgMHM3wIu0 — Little League (@LittleLeague) October 30, 2019

Alex Bregman of the @astros homered in the 1st inning off of Stephen Strasburg in Game 2, and he did the same thing tonight.



He's the first player ever to hit two 1st-inning #WorldSeries home runs off the same pitcher in his career.#TakeItBack — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) October 30, 2019

Alex Bregman's 1st-inning HR was his 10th career HR in the postseason, making him the 4th player in franchise history with 10+ postseason HR (also Springer, Altuve, Correa).



The Astros have now scored 18 1st-inning runs this postseason, 2nd-most for any team in one postseason. pic.twitter.com/1CVAwHULyP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 30, 2019

Soto tried to stare down Verlander. Didn’t work. Big out for the #Astros #TakeItBack — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 30, 2019

Got a little tense there. But JV gets the ground ball to stand 2. #TakeItBack @astros @abc13houston — Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) October 30, 2019

Peacock comes in blazing. Back to back punch outs looking. Bregman.. Yuli.... Yordan up. #TakeItBack @astros @abc13houston — Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) October 30, 2019

Houston Native Anthony Rendon with two run shot to put Nats up 5-2. #rallycaps — Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) October 30, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5655111" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston Astros slugger Jose Altuve got a good luck gift from his friend, Houston Texan J.J. Watt, on the eve of a potential World Series title clincher.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5656118" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This is where some of your favorite Houston Astros players were spotted, and why Josh Reddick is just like us.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros still have a shot at their second World Series title. They'll just have to do it in a winner-take-all Game 7 against the Washington Nationals. Here are the inning by inning highlights of Game 6:Washington struck first, with Anthony Rendon singling in Trea Turner, the base runner from second.Verlander retired the side after going through the first four batters of the Nationals' order.The Astros led off their side of the inning with a first-pitch double off the top off the scoreboard in left field by George Springer, who then advanced to third on a wild pitch by Stephen Strasburg.With that swing, Springer has hit the most extra-base hits from the leadoff spot in World Series history, which is something the Little League organization adorably mentioned.Alex Bregman sent MMP into a frenzy with a solo home run to the Crawford Boxes.Strasburg retired the side after a near-homer by Yuli Gurriel that was caught against the visiting bullpen gate by Juan Soto.Bregman became the youngest American League player with three homers in a single World Series since Mickey Mantle in 1956. He is 25 years and 213 days old.Verlander threw a one-two-three inning, retiring the six, seven and eight hitters in the Washington batting order. He also recorded his first strikeout of the game.Strasburg countered with a one-two-three inning of his own, inducing three groundouts.Verlander allowed the first two walks of his night, including a battle with Rendon in a 10-pitch at-bat. J.V. got out of the jam with an inning-ending Juan Soto groundout to Altuve.Strasburg reached 34 pitches by the end of this inning. He retired Josh Reddick, Springer and Altuve in order.Verlander gave up a lead-off hit to Howie Kendrick: a liner that floated over Carlos Correa in the middle infield. After allowing a walk, J.V. regrouped with a strikeout and a flyout to Brantley in the corner to left.While Strasburg was on the hook for Washington's early-game deficit, the Nationals hurler's pitch count was kept in check. Despite this, he gave up his first two walks of the night to Gurriel and Yordan Alvarez. Correa, though, struck out, ending the inning.After getting a flyout in foul territory, Verlander gave up a solo homer to Adam Eaton - a blast to right.Soto followed up with a solo shot of his own, sending a whopping blast to the right field upper deck.Verlander got out of the inning with a Kendrick flyout to Reddick in right.In the home half, Reddick sent a floater to shallow right, which represented the first hit since the opening inning. Springer followed with a double to the scoreboard in left, advancing Reddick to third. After an Altuve strikeout, the Astros' threat ended with a Brantley groundout.Brad Peacock relieved Verlander, who exited with 93 pitches. J.V. is not in line for a winning decision if the Astros end up with the victory. He made World Series history by becoming the first pitcher in the championship round to make seven starts without a win.Meanwhile, Peacock got the one-two-three inning, including two strikeouts.Bregman led off the inning with an infield single, which was followed by a Gurriel hit of his own that was nearly a double play. Alvarez hit a liner off Strasburg's glove, which became an out at second for Gurriel. Correa struck out to end the inning.Peacock allowed a lead-off hit by Yan Gomes. Trea Turner was called out on runner interference for an attempted throw to first. This got a Nationals replay challenge that eventually upheld the out. Two at-bat later, Houston-native Anthony Rendon took Peacock to the Crawford Boxes with a two-run blast.A liner to Gurriel ended the side.During the seventh-inning stretch, Washington manager Dave Martinez was ejected over the challenge call. He became just the second manager in World Series history to be tossed from a game. In fact, Bobby Cox of the Atlanta Braves was the other manager, doing it twice in 1992 and 1996.Strasburg remained in the game, entering 90 pitches on the night. And effortlessly, he retired the side in order.Ryan Pressly relieved Peacock, who got a one-two-three inning, including two strikeouts.Strasburg stayed in, approaching 100 pitches. Altuve's short dribbler got him out, thanks to a heads-up throw by Rendon. He then induced Brantley into a groundout and Bregman into a popout.Chris Devenski entered, giving up a two-run double to Rendon.Strasburg pitched into this inning, getting Gurriel to groundout. Sean Doolittle relieved Strasburg, shutting the door for a Washington win.With the 7-2 win, the Nationals forced Game 7. The Astros-Nationals series is the first championship final of the major North American sports leagues in which the road team has won at least six games.Strasburg, who was just two outs short of a complete game, became the first pitcher in postseason history to go 5-0.Houston and Washington face off Wednesday night at 7:08 p.m.