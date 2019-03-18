march madness

March Madness 2019: Get your printable NCAA bracket from ESPN

Check out these tips from ESPN so that you can fill out your NCAA tournament bracket and win your March Madness pool.

It's almost time to spend your whole work day trash-talking your co-workers about how much better you're doing at guessing who will win college basketball games. NCAA tournament play starts this week.

If you're like many March Madness fans, you tweak your bracket over and over until you get it just right.

If that sounds like you, print this bracket so you can perfect your ESPN Tournament Challenge entry:


Click/tap to enlarge to a printable version.

The official ESPN Tournament Challenge, which comes with the chance to win over $20,000 in prizes, kicks off this week. Watch the video above for some tips and tricks as you fill out your bracket.

RELATED: How to play the ESPN Tournament Challenge

Entries into the ESPN Tournament Challenge lock on Thursday, March 21. For full details on how to play, visit espn.com/bracket.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
