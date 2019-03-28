Texans' DeAndre Hopkins wants Oilers jersey back in Houston

I understand why, but man it’s such a shame we can’t rock the baby blue Houston Oiler throwback uniforms one time. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 21, 2018

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- DeAndre Hopkins has Houston stirred up after his latest Instagram post.Wednesday, the Texans wide receiver posted a photo of himself in a Houston Oilers jersey, asking followers "Who would like to see this?"Hopkins' followers seem to think the idea is legit, as does J.J. Watt, who said last week he'd like to see the Tennessee Titans give up the rights to the throwback uniforms to Houston.The jersey, of course, is part of the Titans franchise. The Oilers played in Houston from 1960 to 1996.