College Park High School freshmen two of the best fishermen in Texas

By
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- There is nothing like hitting the lake for "Lil Roy Crush" and Mason Combrink.

These two unassuming freshmen at College Park High School are two of the best in the entire state. Recently, they finished second place in the regional championships during the Texas High School Bass series Houston division and then a berth into the Texas State Championship.

"About 280 top teams in Texas and these two got fourth place and had the heaviest bag in day two," says Roy Crush Sr. "They earned another $8,000 in scholarship."

These two have become quite the team, that make each other better.

"They pick each other up," says boat captain, Jeremy Murray. "When one is doing better than the other, the other is offering words of encouragement."

Combrink adds "He fishes one way, and I fish another way. It goes perfectly together."

Crush Jr. echoes those thoughts, "He will fish slower on some days, and on certain days we need that. I am more of a power fisherman, so in a day that the weather is right, I am catching the fish."
