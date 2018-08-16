WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (KTRK) --Although the Houston Astros are on the hunt to bring a second World Series title to Houston, there's another team hoping to do it sooner, just on a smaller scale.
The Post Oak Little League team plays tonight against New England in their first game of the Little League World Series.
The team is already looking like World Series champions.
On Wednesday, the boys participated in a World Series grand parade, and they looked similar to the major leaguers over at Minute Maid Park.
The team donned orange stripe jerseys, reminiscent of the iconic rainbow style that the Astros wear.
Before the Post Oak team left Houston for Williamsport, Pennsylvania, they were welcomed on the field at Minute Maid by Astros players including Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa.
Will the professionals be watching the up-and-coming stars?
It's possible. Bregman has already given props to the Little League team.
Post Oak to Williamsport!!!!! Congrats guys!! Keep doing your thing!!!!!!— Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) August 8, 2018
If the Post Oak team wins, they'll play again on Sunday morning. If they lose, they'll play on Saturday afternoon.
First pitch is at 6 p.m.