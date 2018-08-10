BASEBALL

Post Oak Little League team gets boost from Astros before Little League World Series trip

EMBED </>More Videos

Post Oak Little League meets Houston Astros before World Series

By
A group of Little League all-stars got a big boost from their favorite players before they embark to win a championship.

On Friday, the Post Oak Little League team was invited to Minute Maid Park before the game.

The players were welcomed onto the field, and they got to meet Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa.

"That was awesome," Post Oak player George Kugle said. "We watch them on TV almost every day of the week and just meeting them, like a movie star, is pretty cool."

The kids meeting the MLB players aren't bad themselves.

Today, the Astros invited the team to the game.

After beating Oklahoma 8-0, Post Oak advanced to the Little League World Series.

"We're going to root for them," Astors manager A.J. Hinch said. "How cool is it that our city gets represented on a big stage? Little League World Series, we'll be following them day-by-day."

In Pennsylvania, the Astros love won't end with Friday's visit.

You might recognize the Post Oak jersey when you see it on TV.

"It's a throwback Astros jersey," Post Oak Coach David Rook said. "It's orange and yellow. It's pretty cool that we get to represent the southwest region in that."

No matter the outcome of the upcoming tournament, these kids have already made memories that will last a lifetime.

"You can't think of anything better," Post Oak player Andrew Stover said. "You've grown up watching them, and now we get to meet them."

Post Oak heads to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series on Saturday morning.

They face New England first.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsMLBHouston Astroslittle leaguebaseballPennsylvaniaHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BASEBALL
CORREA RETURNS: Astros shortstop to play against Mariners
Astros invite child from Mexico to meet Jose Altuve
Justin Verlander says wife Kate Upton saved his career
Carlos Correa smacks foul ball into lap of his fiancee
More baseball
SPORTS
Cruz's double in 8th helps Mariners beat Astros 5-2
Raptors-Spurs, Lakers-Celtics among NBA schedule release highlights
NFL won't punish players who protested during national anthem
Houston Rockets sign rookie free agent guard Rob Gray
More Sports
Top Stories
Exploding spray paint can burns 3-year-old boy in Willis
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
Drivers free after power lines fall on cars on Beaumont Hwy
'I'M NOT NO NUDIST,' accused Cypress flasher says
Houston Rockets sign rookie free agent guard Rob Gray
City of Houston to reimburse residents for Harvey home repairs
Actor Kiefer Sutherland's band in Houston for free weekend show
MAJOR MILESTONE: New Hwy 288 ramps to open at South Loop
Show More
Suspects wanted in murder of elderly Galveston volunteer
Charges: Teasing led to roofer's fatal circular saw attack
CORREA RETURNS: Astros shortstop to play against Mariners
Grandfather's head allegedly stomped 74 times by suspect
Armed man arrested after hours-long standoff in Bellaire
More News