STYLE & FASHION

Quicksilver: Astros' Lance McCullers adds metallic streak in hair transformation

EMBED </>More Videos

The silver fox? Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers looks different lately, thanks to a hair transformation.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Lance McCullers is going gray before his time - on purpose.

If you catch the Houston Astros pitcher without a ball cap, you'll see a streak of silver running across the top of his hair. The sides of his hair are still dark brown.

Hair stylist Eric Vaughn posted a photo and timelapse video on Instagram of the transformation of McCullers' locks.

Vaughn says a lot more men are coloring their hair today than ever before, but he was still surprised the Astros star wanted to do it.

"We did two sessions. The first was three hours of lightening and toning. The second session was to lighten one more time to get that perfect silver," Vaughn explained.

If you've noticed people rocking the gray/silver look before, Vaughn says that's because the trend has been around for the last few years.

"Mostly it's been on the gray side, but recently it's moved toward brighter silvers," Vaughn said.

McCullers shared his new look with season ticket holders at the team hotel on the road in Phoenix this past weekend when the Astros were in town to play the Diamondbacks.

Could we expect to see McCullers' teammates or other Houston athletes adding flashes of silver to their hair?

"It would be fun to see others try it!" Vaughn said. "Maybe it'll be a good luck thing."

RELATED: Meet the barber of the Houston Astros

EMBED More News Videos

Danny Quiles is the unofficial barber for Houston Astros players.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionsportsHouston Astroshairbeautygray hairHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Science confirms women's pockets suck for smartphones
Where to get back-to-work thrift finds for as little as $2
Olive Garden teased a makeup palette
Nonprofit design house makes upcycling fashionable
Blending Safety with Fashion for Women in Oil & Gas
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News