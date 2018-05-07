EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2593505" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Danny Quiles is the unofficial barber for Houston Astros players.

Lance McCullers is going gray before his time - on purpose.If you catch the Houston Astros pitcher without a ball cap, you'll see a streak of silver running across the top of his hair. The sides of his hair are still dark brown.Hair stylist Eric Vaughn posted a photo and timelapse video on Instagram of the transformation of McCullers' locks.Vaughn says a lot more men are coloring their hair today than ever before, but he was still surprised the Astros star wanted to do it."We did two sessions. The first was three hours of lightening and toning. The second session was to lighten one more time to get that perfect silver," Vaughn explained.If you've noticed people rocking the gray/silver look before, Vaughn says that's because the trend has been around for the last few years."Mostly it's been on the gray side, but recently it's moved toward brighter silvers," Vaughn said.McCullers shared his new look with season ticket holders at the team hotel on the road in Phoenix this past weekend when the Astros were in town to play the Diamondbacks.Could we expect to see McCullers' teammates or other Houston athletes adding flashes of silver to their hair?"It would be fun to see others try it!" Vaughn said. "Maybe it'll be a good luck thing."