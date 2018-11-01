Running back Myles Hunter is never intimidated by anyone bigger than him on the field.In fact, it makes him want to run harder for extra yards.Hunter is 5-feet tall and quickly turns doubters into believers as he zooms past opposing defenses."I don't think about size," Hunter said. "It's heart over height. You gotta have a lot of heart to come play football, I believe."Myles already has an offer to play football at the next level with Stephen F. Austin University, but his mind is set to walk on at his dream school."Lamar has always been a dream to me," Hunter said. "I've always liked that campus. I just follow my dreams, I don't want to go back and say, 'I should have gone to Lamar.'"Hunter's hunger for success is contagious, with the entire KIPP Houston squad in the classroom and on the field."He has been and can be an inspiration on the field," KIPP Houston head coach Rodney Smith said. "And he does from time to time when he makes a big play. He's inspired those kids to push harder.""You can't do nothing but love Myles."